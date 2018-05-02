ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mayor Tim Keller says Albuquerque has launched its search for a permanent police chief and he expects to make a final appointment in June.

Interim Chief Michael Geier, a former Albuquerque police officer and Rio Rancho police chief, has been leading the department since Keller became mayor in December.

The mayor’s office anticipates that Geier will apply for the permanent position.

The search comes as Albuquerque police implement reforms mandated by an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. As part of the 2014 agreement, the city has overhauled use-of-force policies and enacted other reforms.

The police force also has struggled to fill its ranks, which fell to roughly 800 officers in recent years. Experts say Albuquerque should have about 1,200 officers.

Keller said Wednesday he wants a chief who knows the Albuquerque Police Department but also has outside leadership experience.