ALBION, Mich. (AP) — Albion College is using the largest donation in its 182-year history on a new music building on campus.

A statement from the university says that construction on the new building could begin as early as fall 2018.

Richard and Marilyn Vitek made the undisclosed donation, MLive reported .

The 1956 graduates met at the college. Both have backgrounds in music.

The statement says their donation covers half of the anticipated costs for the project.

Albion College President Mauri Ditzler said the Richard and Marilyn Vitek Center for Musical Arts will create a new experience for students for years in the future.

“The Vitek Center will transform the study and performance of music at Albion College for years to come,” he said. “The musical arts are an integral part of the liberal arts, and this building, which will sit along our pathway to downtown, will be an ideal setting for musical offerings by our students and faculty as well as from artists locally and regionally.”

Richard Vitek began companies such as Hartland and Fotodyne, a manufacturer and marketer of laboratory and scientific instruments. He and his wife have a long history of giving back to their alma mater.

“We were encouraged to keep giving more,” Richard Vitek said. “The more we thought about it, we said, ‘You know, it makes sense (to put money toward a music building), because music is the language of the universe.’ The music building is a special gift that we thought would be, really, a needed thing for the campus and for the students. It’s not for us. It’s for them.”