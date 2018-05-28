RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Forecasters warn the worst of the heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto is far from over in North Carolina.

Rains on the fringes of the storm dumped 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain Monday along the coast near Wilmington and minor flooding was reported.

But now emergency officials are turning to the mountains, where flash floods and dangerous landslides are possible through at least Wednesday as Alberto’s remnants move to the west.

A flash flood watch is up for much of the state. Forecasters say the mountains could see up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain.

Some communities have already asked residents to leave the most vulnerable areas for landslides.

Forecasters say landslides happen most often after a sudden burst of heavy rain.