COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rains on the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto have caused flooding along the South Carolina coast.
Forecasters say Monday’s floods could be just the beginning as Alberto moves onshore in the Florida Panhandle and to the west of the state.
Monday’s storms dumped up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain, causing minor flooding around Myrtle Beach and Conway.
A flash flood watch has been issued for all but the southernmost counties of the state as the National Weather Service warns several more inches of rain could fall.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
Forecasters warn the heavy rain cold also cause landslides in the far northern South Carolina mountains.