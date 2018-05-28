COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rains on the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto have caused flooding along the South Carolina coast.

Forecasters say Monday’s floods could be just the beginning as Alberto moves onshore in the Florida Panhandle and to the west of the state.

Monday’s storms dumped up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain, causing minor flooding around Myrtle Beach and Conway.

A flash flood watch has been issued for all but the southernmost counties of the state as the National Weather Service warns several more inches of rain could fall.

Forecasters warn the heavy rain cold also cause landslides in the far northern South Carolina mountains.