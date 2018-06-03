ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Albany are investigating the deaths of two people following a report of an altercation.
Police tell the Albany Times Union a woman was found with injuries at an intersection around 3 p.m. Sunday.
At about the same time, police received report of a man hit by a car on I-90 near exit 6A.
Police believe the man and woman were in an altercation and the man ran up to highway where he was struck.
Both victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police say a gun was also found near the man. They did not say whether the gun was involved in the woman’s death. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
