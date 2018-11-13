ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The Albany City Council must again take up an ordinance aimed at easing restrictions on accessory dwelling units after a vote last week was found to be invalid.
The Council passed the measure Nov. 7 on a 4-2 vote. Mayor Sharon Konopa vetoed it.
The Democrat Herald reports that the vote and veto were not valid because required procedural steps weren’t taken. The ordinance is now scheduled for a first reading at a Dec. 5 meeting.
The council is deciding whether to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units, known as ADUS — smaller, detached homes on the same property of a main dwelling.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
The council is considering code changes such as allowing larger units and removing a requirement that an owner live on the property.
The mayor vetoed an ordinance on the same issue in July.