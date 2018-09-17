TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s first toll road has opened in the country’s northeast despite calls for protests on social media.
There were no disturbances early Monday, when just a few vehicles passed through the toll station in Kolsh, 130 kilometers (81 miles) northeast of the capital, Tirana.
Local media reported that some protesters had convened in the nearby city of Kukes.
In March, protesters burned down toll booths and scuffled with police complaining of the tolls for residents’ cars, obliging the government and the private company managing the road to lower it from 5 euros ($5.80) to less than one euro.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
- Fraying ties with Trump put Defense Secretary Mattis’ fate in doubt
Tolls for non-residents range from 2.50 euros for motorcycles to 22.50 euros for trucks.
Many tourists from neighboring, landlocked Kosovo travel to enjoy the Albanian seaside through the 110-kilometer (70-mile) road.