TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Public university students protesting in the Albanian capital have rejected an offer from the country’s prime minister to hold talks on their demands.
Thousands of students blocked a main street in front of the Education Ministry on Friday saying their demands — a halving of tuition fees, better accommodation and student involvement in decision-making bodies — are not negotiable.
Annual tuition fees for bachelor courses range from 20,000 to 45,000 leks ($180-410).
Students also are staging protests in other cities and some have traveled to Tirana pledging to continue boycotting classes until their demands are met.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969 VIEW
- 2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 1 crew dead, 5 missing
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
In a video posted to Facebook, Prime Minister Edi Rama says he is prepared to meet students’ representatives any time.