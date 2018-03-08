TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say that heavy rain has caused flooding in more parts of country, with landslides damaging many roads.

The defense ministry said Thursday that about 2,800 hectares (6,900 acres) of agricultural land and grasslands in the north-west have now been flooded.

The heavy rain has obliged three hydropower stations in the north to release excess water after many rivers, including the main Drini River, swelled.

Power is lacking in some rural areas, and some houses and many roads in the east and south of the country have been damaged from landslides.

The rain is forecast to stop in the next few days.