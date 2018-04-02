TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Firefighters in Albania say a big fire at a warehouse district on the outskirts of the capital that prompted evacuations has been brought under control.
Police said that Monday evening’s fire on the periphery of Tirana caused damage, but no injuries.
Household appliances were among the items being stored in the area. Residents and passers-by reported hearing explosions when the fire broke out.
Dwellings were immediately evacuated while firefighters focused on keeping the tall flames from reaching a fuel station.
The fire sent smoke into the sky across much of the city.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.