ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — New screening procedures are in place for carry-on baggage at Alaska’s largest airports.

KTUU-TV reports the Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday announced that passengers will be required to place all electronics larger than a cellphone in x-ray bins. Previous procedures only required laptop computers to be placed in the bins.

International airports in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau are already using the new procedure and every airport statewide is expected to follow suit by mid-December.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier this summer announced the procedure changes, which will be implemented at every airport in the country by next spring.

Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says the new protocol is part of a larger effort to stay ahead of the “evolving threat against the aviation system worldwide.”

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com