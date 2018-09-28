ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — At least 150 demonstrators gathered outside the office of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to urge the Alaska Republican to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a justice on the Supreme Court.
The number of demonstrators at a noon rally increased five-fold Friday from a rally of 30 the day before.
Murkowski has not said how she will vote. In a press release, she says she continues to express concerns to colleagues about how the confirmation process has been handled.
Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Alaska demonstrator Erin Jackson-Hill says she objects to Kavanaugh’s character and to how Republicans are rushing to confirm the nomination.