FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska women have teamed up to launch a nonprofit to renovate the SS Nenana, a National Historic Landmark.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports retired bookkeeper Patricia De Nardo Schmidt and fellow history buff Jeannie Creamer-Dalton, a retired secretary, are getting the paperwork together for the nonprofit in hopes of building on the history of the sternwheel riverboat that was built in 1933 and has been out of service since 1957.
The women are getting help from Nancy Williams, whose late husband, Jack, led an effort 30 years ago to restore the vessel, which has been called the Queen of the Yukon.
They are looking to get a marine engineer to evaluate the condition of the paddlewheeler. A previous report says the decaying boat has extensive leaks and the wood is deteriorating.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com