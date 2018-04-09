ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman who is tired of cars speeding through her subdivision has decided to see if blowing an air horn at speeding vehicles will help solve the problem.
KTUU-TV reported Sunday that Denise Buck, while sitting in a lawn chair in her driveway, has been blowing the horn to let people know when they are driving too fast.
Buck said her busy south-side neighborhood gets a lot of cars cutting through — many with drivers speeding, texting and not paying attention.
In 2016, members of the community council say they petitioned for a speed suppression study, which would have monitored traffic through the area.
Resident AJ Salkoski said the neighborhood does not have sidewalks.
The Anchorage Police Department recommends calling its new non-emergency line, 311, to file driver complaints.
