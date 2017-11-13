BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Power has returned to the Alaska village of Newtok after three days of being in the dark.

Assistant Tribal Administrator Dalen Awaluk says the community power company turned off Newtok’s electricity Thursday afternoon for maintenance.

KYUK-AM reports that families without wood stoves or personal generators slept in the school to keep warm. Neighbors brought food to feed the gathered crowd.

Awaluk says the community was prepared for the power outage by an incident last winter when a generator broke down and the village was without electricity for five days.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org