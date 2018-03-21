NEWTOK, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska village has been awarded $1.7 million to help homeowners whose land has become threatened by erosion.

KTUU-TV reported Wednesday that the federal funds will go toward moving seven homes along the Ninglick River in Newtok.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which recently allocated $4.46 million to Matanuska residents with the same fund pool from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Mike Sutton with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the ultimate goal is to move the entire village of Newtok, but he says that’s not possible yet.

