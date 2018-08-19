BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska village of Napakiak received $449,000 in federal funding that could help the community respond to erosion and other effects of climate change.

KYUK AM reports Tribal Administrator David Andrew says the small village has lost 50 feet (more than 15 meters) of its shoreline since May.

A storm destroyed Napakiak’s boat and hovercraft landing, which residents relied on for food and supply deliveries. Andrew says the village has been getting its food flown in ever since, which is much more expensive. Erosion also threatens the community’s school and fuel depot, so Napakiak turned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for help.

The funding will help the community design and build a new landing for hovercraft, barges, and residents’ boats. Andrew says Napakiak will need more support over the next year.

