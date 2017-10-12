ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Veterans Affairs system has announced it’s adding 100 staff members.

KTVA-TV reported Wednesday that Dr. Timothy Ballard said the staff is being added in response to negative reviews from both patients and staff.

Ballard said the new positions are focused on mental health care and support functions. The 100 new jobs boost the system’s number of staff to 650 at a cost of $6 million.

Ballard said money to pay the new workers is being repurposed from other places in the budget.

He said the system is also increasing the speed at which it fills vacancies, bringing the wait time down from six months to six weeks.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com