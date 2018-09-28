ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A longtime elementary school teacher in Alaska faces charges of sexually abusing students in incidents beginning a decade ago.
Lukis Nighswonger is charged with three felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The 36-year-old had taught 4th grade at Iditarod Elementary School in Wasilla, north of Anchorage, since 2005.
Charging documents say Nighswonger told authorities he has been attracted to children.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports prosecutors said at a court hearing Thursday they believe Nighswonger poses a danger to his own two children and asked he be barred from contacting them.
Nighswonger appeared telephonically at the hearing from jail. He agreed with prosecutors who said he poses a risk to the community.
His bail was set at $100,000. Court records did not show an attorney for Nighswonger.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com