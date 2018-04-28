ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A ballot initiative that aims to strengthen state law that protects salmon habitat has made its way before the Alaska Supreme Court.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the court heard arguments Thursday on whether the initiative dubbed Yes for Salmon can appear on the November ballot.

State attorney Joanne Grace argued that the ballot initiative would prohibit large development projects that cannot avoid disrupting salmon habitat. The state claims the initiative violates the Alaska Constitution because it would take away regulation abilities from the Legislature.

Valerie Brown, legal director of Trustees for Alaska, argued that the initiative sets high bars for permitting, but it would not prevent any specific project or development.

The court is expected to issue a ruling by September.

___

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com