FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is asking the federal government to recognize its ownership of the land beneath two forks of the Fortymile River in the eastern Interior.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the state filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the U.S. government over ownership of submerged land in the river’s Middle and North forks.

Alaska at statehood was given ownership of lands below navigable waterways within state boundaries.

Erika Reed, a director for land and cadastral survey at the Bureau of Land Management, says the federal agency is required to follow a narrower definition of navigability defined in case law.

Reed says the agency had previously declared the two forks as non-navigable, but it was reviewing that conclusion this fall based on new data collected earlier this year.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com