JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska has sued the maker of the prescription opioid OxyContin, alleging deceptive marketing practices and laying blame with the company for the state’s epidemic of opioid abuse.

The lawsuit, filed against Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, was announced Tuesday by Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth.

Lindemuth says the state’s investigation continues and there may be additional claims against other manufacturers and distributors.

She says the state believes the company overstated the benefits of its drug and understated the risks. She alleges the company engaged in deceptive marketing to convince doctors to prescribe its drug.

Purdue Pharma says it vigorously denies the allegations and looks forward to presenting its defense.

Alaska is among a growing list of states and government entities suing pharmaceutical companies over opioid addiction and abuse.