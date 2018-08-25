KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are rebranding their department in an attempt to draw in more prospective troopers.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the agency is cranking up its recruiting efforts after a study showed that it is facing a decline in trooper numbers.
On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers unveiled a new logo and slogan — “Guardians of the 49th — in hopes of attracting recruits.
The agency also showed off two new police vehicles at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
The Alaska Department of Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Plan Overview for 2018-2023 says the department needs to maintain a 300-person Alaska State Trooper workforce and 89 Wildlife Troopers.
Department of Public Safety Communications Director Jonathon Taylor says the state currently has 337 commissioned troopers.
___
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com