KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are rebranding their department in an attempt to draw in more prospective troopers.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the agency is cranking up its recruiting efforts after a study showed that it is facing a decline in trooper numbers.

On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers unveiled a new logo and slogan — “Guardians of the 49th — in hopes of attracting recruits.

The agency also showed off two new police vehicles at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety Recruitment and Retention Plan Overview for 2018-2023 says the department needs to maintain a 300-person Alaska State Trooper workforce and 89 Wildlife Troopers.

Department of Public Safety Communications Director Jonathon Taylor says the state currently has 337 commissioned troopers.

