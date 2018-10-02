ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating a collision on the Parks Highway that left four men dead and injured others, including a 2-year-old boy.
Troopers say the men killed Monday afternoon were among five people who had been traveling in a van that passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone.
According to troopers, the driver of the van and a passenger died when their vehicle crashed into a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Two other passengers from the van died while being transported to a hospital. The fifth person in the van sustained critical injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- Billionaire Richard Branson came within 'seconds' of death on Mont Blanc ascent
Trooper say a 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries.