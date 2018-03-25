NIKOLAEVSK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers shot and killed a man that they say “injured and incapacitated” a responding trooper in the Kenai Peninsula Borough community of Nikolaevsk.
KTUU-TV reports that 42-year-old Nikolai Yakunin was fatally shot Saturday evening as officers responded to reports of a felony probation violation. Troopers say Yakunin was “shot to prevent further assaults on any trooper or bystander.”
The injured trooper was taken to a hospital in Homer with serious injuries. Troopers say that Yakunin attacked the first responding officer, “injuring him and incapacitating him where the trooper was unable to adequately defend himself.”
Assisting troopers say they shot Yakunin as he continued his “assaultive behavior.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The Alaska State Troopers have not disclosed whether Yakunin was armed with a weapon before he was shot.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com