JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state representative accused of inappropriate behavior by a former legislative aide says he apologizes if an encounter with him “made anyone uncomfortable.”

Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake released the statement after allegations against him were made public by the aide, Olivia Garrett, who did not work in Westlake’s office.

Garrett complained in a letter last March to House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck.

She provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press, in which she details two instances of “unwelcome physical contact” from Westlake at work-related functions outside the Capitol, including one incident in which she says he grabbed her buttocks.

She told the AP that she came forward because “institutions like the Alaska Legislature don’t change without public pressure.”