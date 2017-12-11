JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House speaker is declining to speculate on the future of a state lawmaker under pressure to resign amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Leaders of the House majority coalition, including Speaker Bryce Edgmon, and the state Democratic party chairwoman on Friday called for Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake to resign.

Westlake is recovering from surgery and has not commented publicly since then.

Former legislative aide Olivia Garrett recently went public with concerns she detailed in a letter to Edgmon and House Majority Leader Chris Tuck dated in March.

On Friday, The Anchorage Daily News reported six other female aides said Westlake acted inappropriately toward them or made them feel uncomfortable.

Edgmon, through a spokesman, said he couldn’t speculate on any possible next steps until Westlake responds to the resignation calls.