KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Aerospace Corporation is planning to build a temporary building to support launch operations at the spaceport on Kodiak Island.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports officials solicited bids last month for the manufacture and delivery of materials to construct a 4,000-square-foot (372-square-meter) building at the Pacific Spaceport Complex.

Corporation president Mark Lester says the new building will provide staff and customer personnel with shelter to “work on rockets and related hardware.”

Lester says the construction was prompted by the spaceport’s anticipated increase in demand.

Lester says 3 to 6 launches are expected next year, but launch demand is anticipated to reach about 24 commercial launches annually. The spaceport is also expecting to have one to two government launches each year.

