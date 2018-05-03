FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said this week that the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller III should be allowed to proceed to its natural end and that she would support legislation approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee to protect the inquiry.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that in an interview on Wednesday with its editorial board, Murkowski also praised the FBI and said the agency has “a serious and significant role” in the investigation.

Murkowski added, however, that she doesn’t want to see the investigation go on indefinitely. She said she thinks “people of goodwill” are working to make sure that doesn’t happen.

___

