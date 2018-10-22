ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say Alaska’s fall has been unusually warm as a massive high-pressure system camped out around the state.

The Anchorage Daily News reports lawns are still green in Anchorage and farmers are still harvesting crops in Palmer during a month when the state typically begins to freeze.

Climatologist Rick Thoman says most of the state is “running way above normal” this month. He says sea-surface temperatures in Chukchi and Bering seas are also “exceptionally warm.”

The National Weather Service recorded less than an inch of snow in the Fairbanks area last week, marking the latest snowfall on record. Fairbanks usually gets about 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow in October.

Utqiagvik was 9 degrees above normal for the first half of the month, and Nome was 13 degrees above normal.

