ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state will attempt to recoup the costs to repair a bridge over a major highway outside Anchorage that was struck by an over-height truck last month.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the Alaska Department of Transportation has a process in place to recover costs from insurance providers.
Officials say that process goes through rounds of negotiations to eventually reach a settlement.
The department says the Artillery Road bridge over Glenn Highway was struck by a truck’s load, causing an estimated $1.8 million in damages.
The driver worked for Big Horn Enterprises of Fairbanks and was issued citations.
Department officials say a claim will be filed against the company’s insurance provider to recover as much of the final estimated costs as possible.
___
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com