ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Department of Corrections officials say they’re making improvements aimed at reducing the amount drugs being smuggled into state prison facilities.
KTUU-TV reports that inmate overdoses and criminal charges related to prison drug smuggling from earlier this year have prompted state officials to look for ways to improve.
Department commissioner Dean Williams says their intelligence gathering capabilities have become more sophisticated, noting the department is keeping its method and means concealed so criminals don’t get the better of it.
Williams says that drugs like Suboxone, which can be easily concealed through a variety of methods, are proving challenging for corrections officials to catch.
The department is also seeking to offer more and better drug treatment options for inmates.
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com