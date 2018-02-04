ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has reported a spill at the Valdez Marine Terminal.

KTVA-TV reports that the department says the spill appears to be less than 200 gallons (757 liters) of crude oil from the Alaska North Slope. The spill was discovered Saturday morning by a worker during routine rounds.

The department says oil reached the water but no sheen on water was observed.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. The department says the oil might have leaked from loading arms into containment. The department says there’s no impact to the trans-Alaska pipeline.

The department will continue to monitor and clean the area.

Skimming vessels have been deployed to the spill site.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com