By
The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska hope to certify the results of the recent primary election by Tuesday.

The Division of Elections, in a release earlier this week, said it would certify the election results on Saturday “as required by statute.” But division Director Josie Bahnke says that was a target date, not one set by law.

A media packet distributed ahead of the Aug. 21 primary listed Tuesday as the certification target.

Samantha Miller, a spokeswoman for the division, said shooting for Saturday as the target earlier this week was premature.

Bahnke said Friday that election officials were waiting on absentee and questioned ballot materials from regional officials. She says they also are waiting on a handful of precinct bags that include voted ballots and precinct registers from rural areas.

BECKY BOHRER