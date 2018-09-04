JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Election results certified by the state show two Republican Alaska legislators, who trailed their opponents on primary night, winning their races when vote counting was complete.

A third, Republican House Minority Leader Charisse Millett, lost.

Election results show Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux of Anchorage defeating Aaron Weaver. Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche (mih-CHIK’-ee) of Soldotna beat Ronald Gillham.

The Division of Elections says it conducted an “in-depth review” of every absentee ballot cast in LeDoux’s race and referred 26 suspect absentee ballots to the Department of Law for further investigation.

But the division said that number was insufficient to alter the outcome and officials were confident in certifying the result.

LeDoux says she hasn’t been told who the irregular ballots were from and doesn’t know what to make of the situation.