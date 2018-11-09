ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Organizers of an upcoming summit say it will bring together the last remaining speakers of three indigenous languages of southeast Alaska.

Sealaska Heritage Institute officials say nearly 70 speakers of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian are expected to attend the three-day event in Juneau that begins Nov. 13. Officials have counted 133 speakers of those languages who live in the region or who are affiliated it.

Institute President Rosita Worl says the summit is among multiple language revitalization efforts by her organization.

She says the event will celebrate those who have retained their languages.

It follows a September action by Gov. Bill Walker, who declared an emergency for Alaska Native languages. The order was prompted by a report this year that warned the languages could become extinct by the century’s end.