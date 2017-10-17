ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal officials say Arctic Slope Regional Corp. official Tara Sweeney has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the next assistant Indian Affairs secretary.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the nomination Tuesday.

Officials say Sweeney would be the first Alaska Native and second woman to hold the position if the U.S. Senate confirms her nomination.

Sweeney, executive vice president for external affairs for the regional Native corporation, said in a statement she is honored by the nomination. She says would strive to develop strong relationships with tribes and “create a more effective voice” for them.