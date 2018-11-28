ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials have banned a longtime musher from competing in Alaska’s Iditarod sled race next year, citing concerns about his care of dogs.

The Anchorage Daily News reports officials announced Wednesday that the race’s Qualifying Review Board has denied musher Hugh Neff’s application to compete in the 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The Iditarod Trail Committee says in a statement that the denial was “due to concerns over his lack of dog care during the 2018 Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.”

Yukon Quest officials banned Neff from competing next year after a necropsy of his dog Boppy who died during this year’s race revealed dog care issues.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Neff for comment Wednesday.

