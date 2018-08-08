ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say two men skied to a remote bear den on an island, pulled out their weapons and shot a mother bear in front of her two newborns.

They say one of the men then turned his weapon and killed “the shrieking newborn bear cubs.”

Alaska State Troopers say the men didn’t know it but the bears were part of an observation program. The area outside the den had a motion-activated camera equipped with sound, and the slaughter was caught on camera.

Authorities announced Wednesday that Andrew Renner and Owen Renner have been charged with multiple counts, including the illegal killing of the bear and both cubs in the April incident.

Online court records don’t list attorneys for the Palmer men, who could not immediately be reached Wednesday.