KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Marine Highway System has taken the first step in the process of finding a shipyard to build a ferry to replace an aging vessel serving southwest Alaska.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the highway system issued a pre-solicitation notice last month for the Tustumena Replacement Project, but a possible construction date and build location remain unknown because of a pending federal waiver.
Officials have been planning for years to replace the 54-year-old Tustumena vessel, which has been plagued by maintenance issues.
Aurah Landau, a public information officer for the highway system, says they are waiting for a waiver to the Buy American Act from the Federal Highway Administration.
Landau says the waiver for small parts of the vessel construction is required before a contract can be issued.
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com