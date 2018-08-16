FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An organizer of a marijuana festival where people consumed pot inside a designated tent has been fined $2,500.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Alaska Marijuana Control Board on Wednesday fined Alaska Hempfest director Niki Raapana $10,000 with $7,500 suspended if she has no future violations.
Hempfest was held in June in Wasilla.
The fine is the board’s second. The board fined Anchorage’s Cannabis Classic, held in May, citing public consumption and other alleged violations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- 5 take-aways from primary election, a night of firsts
Board member Jeff Ankerfelt, Sitka’s police chief, says Raapana was warned in advance that an advertised “smoking tent” violated Alaska law.
Recreational use of marijuana is legal but public consumption is prohibited.
The board says the tent was a public place because passes were available to anyone 21 and older to purchase.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com