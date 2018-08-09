ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man used his teeth to defend himself and his property.
Anchorage police say the man bit off part of the nose of a suspect who attempted to steal the man’s bicycle.
Police just after 5 a.m. Wednesday received a report of an assault.
A man and his wife were sleeping in their motorhome when they heard a sound on the roof. The man went outside and confronted a 38-year-old suspect taking a bike from a rack on the motorhome.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Man says he killed city worker over yard rule 'harassment' VIEW
The suspect attacked, stabbing the motorhome owner with a sharp, pointed instrument and biting him on the arm.
The motorhome owner bit back. Police say he removed “a large chunk” of the suspect’s nose.
Both men were treated at a hospital. Police have a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.