By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man linked to a 10-year-old girl’s death through her cellphone was due in court Friday.

Peter Wilson is set for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Anchorage. The 41-year-old is charged with making false statements as FBI and others searched for Ashely Johnson-Barr in Kotzebue, a remote Inupiat town on Alaska’s northwestern coast.

The girl disappeared Sept. 6, and her remains were found Sept. 14 in rugged tundra accessible only by a four-wheeler or on foot.

A federal grand jury indictment says Wilson took the cellphone away from Ashley and lied when he said he found it.

The indictment also alleges Wilson lied about knowing Ashley and using a four-wheeler the day she vanished.

No one else has been charged in connection with the death, a suspected homicide.

RACHEL D'ORO