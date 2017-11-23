FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man has been sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for threatening to assault federal officials after he was denied mining permits.

Jay Rolf Armstrong of Wiseman was sentenced Wednesday in Fairbanks after pleading guilty in August to two counts of making threats.

According to court documents, he made numerous complaints to Bureau of Land Management officials involving decisions regarding his mining activities on public lands.

Prosecutors say he made two phone calls to government officials in January and threatened to kill BLM employees.

Authorities say a search of Armstrong’s property revealed rifles, shotguns, rifle scopes, thousands of rounds of ammunition and other weapons.