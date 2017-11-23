FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man has been sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for threatening to assault federal officials after he was denied mining permits.
Jay Rolf Armstrong of Wiseman was sentenced Wednesday in Fairbanks after pleading guilty in August to two counts of making threats.
According to court documents, he made numerous complaints to Bureau of Land Management officials involving decisions regarding his mining activities on public lands.
Prosecutors say he made two phone calls to government officials in January and threatened to kill BLM employees.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
Authorities say a search of Armstrong’s property revealed rifles, shotguns, rifle scopes, thousands of rounds of ammunition and other weapons.