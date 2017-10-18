STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — An Alaska man who says he was hit by a motorcycle that flew offstage during a 2016 Buffalo Chip Campground concert has filed a federal lawsuit against the campground, the rider and the bike company.

The Argus Leader reports that Royce Rath was in the crowd during the Aug. 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally festivities at the campground. The complaint filed this week says in between concert performers Lita Ford and Kid Rock, showman Roland Sands road a motorcycle designed without front brakes across the stage and into a crowd of spectators.

The lawsuit says Rath suffered permanent disability, medical expenses and the loss of wages and earning capacity. Federal court records don’t list attorneys for Sands, Polaris Industries or Buffalo Chip Campground.

