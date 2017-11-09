ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 30-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman at a remote Alaska village and chasing her with a chainsaw.

Soldotna radio station KSRM reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for Russell Cornelius of St. Marys who is charged with assault.

Alaska State Troopers say Cornelius punched the 30-year-old woman and threatened her with a machete and firearm at the home the two shared.

According to troopers, the woman then left in a vehicle with a 28-year-old woman. Troopers say Cornelius chased the women down the road in an all-terrain vehicle before he fled the area.

Troopers say they were notified of the case Nov. 1. Online court records show no attorney for Cornelius.

St. Marys is a Yup’ik Eskimo village about 450 miles west of Anchorage.

___

Information from: KSRM-AM, http://www.radiokenai.com