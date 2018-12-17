JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he wants an audit of Alaska’s election system following irregularities in the last two primaries.

He says the more he’s learning about the Division of Elections, the more he thinks it has done a good job. He notes that the division discovered some irregularities in a state House primary this year that it referred to the Department of Law for review.

But he says those irregularities and actions by some election workers in a 2016 House primary raised concerns.

He says an audit may not find much, if anything, but says even if there is a minor issue, it’s important to fix to ensure trust in the election process.

Meyer took office earlier this month. One of his roles is overseeing the division.