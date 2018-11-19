BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson says she hasn’t ruled anything out in how she will continue her political career when the new administration enters office next month.

Davidson told KYUK-AM that becoming governor was a high school ambition, noting that she still has time to possibly pursue that career goal at a later date.

The state’s first female Alaska Native lieutenant governor entered the role under Gov. Bill Walker after Byron Mallott resigned in October.

Davidson previously served as the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Social Services.

Before leaving office next month, Davidson expects her next couple of weeks to be consumed by certifying election results.

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org