BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson says she hasn’t ruled anything out in how she will continue her political career when the new administration enters office next month.
Davidson told KYUK-AM that becoming governor was a high school ambition, noting that she still has time to possibly pursue that career goal at a later date.
The state’s first female Alaska Native lieutenant governor entered the role under Gov. Bill Walker after Byron Mallott resigned in October.
Davidson previously served as the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- Couple killed in crash driving to their wedding
Before leaving office next month, Davidson expects her next couple of weeks to be consumed by certifying election results.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org